Norway officially recognizes Palestine as a state — statement

STOCKHOLM, May 22. /TASS/. Norway officially recognizes Palestine as a state, according to a statement posted on the Norwegian government’s website on Wednesday.

"The Norwegian Government has decided that Norway will recognize Palestine as a state. In the midst of a war, with tens of thousands killed and injured, we must keep alive the only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike: Two states, living side by side, in peace and security," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store was quoted as saying in the statement.

The decision will come into force on May 28, the government’s website said.