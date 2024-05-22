Ukraine sustains roughly 100 casualties in Russian artillery fire near Avdeyevka

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces lost roughly 100 troops and camouflaged military equipment as Russia’s Battlegroup Center used Grad multiple rocket launchers near the Avdeyevka sector of the line of engagement, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

During the combat mission, 122mm rockets were fired at an area over 15 kilometers away, causing the enemy to sustain roughly 100 casualties and lose three infantry fighting vehicles as well as communication and surveillance equipment, the ministry said.

The Russian artillery unit monitored the mission using the Orlan-30 reconnaissance drone, the ministry added.