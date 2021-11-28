Dialogue with US Congress can be resumed under equal conditions - Russian senator

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The dialogue between Russia’s State Duma (lower house) and the US Congress should be equal and substantive, at the same time the Russian parliament doesn’t abandon hope that the contacts will be resumed sooner or later, Chairman of the State Duma (lower house) Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky told TASS on Sunday.

Earlier, Russia’s Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on the YouTube channel Soloviev.Live said that the United States rejects all Russian proposals to restore inter-parliamentary ties and turns down requests for meetings at the Congress."We do not abandon hope to resume a dialogue with American legislators in the future, but it can be equal and substantive. It will become possible if the level of anti-Russian hysteria declines," the senator said.

He pointed out that "even those members of Congress who favor the dialogue with Moscow, have to conceal their views to hold down their jobs. Calling the Russophobic position into question is just dangerous in the US. You will be branded as the Kremlin agent," he underscored.

Earlier, the State Duma adopted a resolution on the formation of the part of the inter-parliamentary group. The new compositions of the deputy groups on interaction with the parliaments of other states have begun. The group to contact the US Congress has not yet been established.