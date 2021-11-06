Libyan foreign minister suspended from office due to ‘violations’ - TV

CAIRO, November 6. /TASS/. Libya’s Presidential Council suspended Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush from office, citing unspecified violations that she had reportedly committed, the Libya Al-Ahrar TV channel reported on Saturday citing a ruling of the Council.

"Ms. Mangoush’s tenure as the foreign minister is suspended due to an ongoing investigation into managerial violations that she had committed in the state’s foreign policy," the ruling says.

A special commission, chaired by Deputy Head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Abdullah Al-Lafi, has been set up to investigate the matter.