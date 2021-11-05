Colombian police report detention of Russian man wanted for links with terrorists

BUENOS AIRES, November 5. /TASS/. Colombia’s police have apprehended a Russian man, who was on Russia’s international wanted list for his involvement in activities of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), Colombian police chief Jorge Vargas said on Friday.

"The Russian citizen Vladimir Taranets, known by his nickname Ali Ali, who is designated by his country’s authorities as a member of the Islamic State terrorist group, was caught at El Dorado airport in Bogota," Vargas wrote on Twitter.

"We have contacted the Russian police leadership to launch the extradition process," Vargas said in a video posted on Twitter.

According to Colombia’s police chief, Taranets was put on an international wanted list in 2013.

"This man, who has been involved in terrorist groups in Syria since 2013, arrived from Turkey, and was about to head to Guatemala," Vargas noted.