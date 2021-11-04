Analyst Danchenko, associated with probe into Trump’s links to Russia, arrested in US

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Igor Danchenko, an analyst from Russia who contributed to the investigation into former US President Donald Trump’s possible links to Russia, was taken into custody in the United States, The New York Times reported on Thursday citing a source.

It was earlier reported that during the Trump pre-election race in the spring of 2016, Danchenko was gathering evidence of alleged links between the Trump campaign and Russia. He was doing that upon the proposal of Christopher Steele, a former agent of the UK intelligence services. The newspaper does not give any details of the arrest, but elaborates that it "is part of the special counsel inquiry led by John H. Durham, who was appointed by the Trump administration to scrutinize the Russia investigation for any wrongdoing."

The Washington Post said that Danchenko could be indicted later on Thursday.