Turkmen president says he has maximally open and substantive dialogue with Putin

ASHGABAT, October 1. /TASS/. Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanbuly Berdymukhamedov has described his personal dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin as trust-based, maximally open and always substantive.

"You know, I can put it like this: trust-based, maximally open, friendly, and always very substantive and result-oriented," he said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman when asked about his dialogue with Putin. Berdymukhamedov also described the Russian president as a great man "with an outgoing personality and a big heart." "He is a man whom it is always pleasing to talk with," he added.

According to the Turkmen president, he first met Putin when he was deputy prime minister and accompanied the Russian leader during his visit to Turkmenistan. "As far as I remember, it was in 2002," he said. "So, we have known each other for nearly 20 years. We always have an honest, direct and open dialogue on all matters."

"We have regular contacts with the Russian president, both in person and over the phone, to exchange views, discuss pressing problems of international politics, the bilateral agenda," he noted. "And each time I see his preparedness for constructive joint work and his commitment to close cooperation with Turkmenistan, respectful attitude to our country and our course."

Berdymukhamedov stressed that he is thankful to the Russian president for his "unfailing support to Turkmenistan on the global arena, our neutrality and international initiatives." He also said he highly values it. "Everything we discuss is in the interests of our peoples," he stressed.