Erdogan says he is glad to meet with Putin face to face

SOCHI, September 29./TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he was glad to have a chance to personally meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Wednesday.

"My dear friend, I am very glad to meet with you face to face. Indeed, the coronavirus pandemic has separated many friends. Over 4.7 million people have died from COVID-19 across the world. Despite all measures that we are taking, our fight continues in difficult conditions," Erdogan stressed.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that at their talks, Putin and Erdogan planned to discuss "various aspects of Russian-Turkish partnership on the political, trade and economic fronts". The Kremlin press service said that the presidents would also exchange opinions in-depth on key issues on the international agenda, including the situation in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Transcaucasia.