US is obliged to give visas to all Russian delegates to UNGA session — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the United State will comply with its duty to issue visas to all Russian delegates for participation in the UN General Assembly session, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Tuesday.

"We expect the US side will comply with its obligations as the United Nations' host country to issue visas to all Russian participants. I am referring to the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly session," she said.

Zakharova said that so far not all the Russian delegates had received their US visas.

The 76th UN General Assembly session opened on September 14. September 21-27 will be the High-Level week. This year the session resumed activities in the face-to-face format. It is expected that 83 heads of state, 43 heads of government and foreign ministers from 23 countries will arrive for the High-Level week.

During the 74th UN General Assembly session the United States denied visas to 18 Russian delegates, some of whom were to participate in the High-Level week. The issue was discussed at an urgent meeting of the UN Committee on Relations with the Host Country. Its conclusion regarding the United States' violation of its obligations to the UN was included in the committee's final report.