Russia, Qatar call for restart of Israeli-Palestinian talks — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia and Qatar insist on the restart of Israeli-Palestinian talks for a comprehensive settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a news conference on Saturday after talks with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

"We saw eye to eye that as Israel’s relations with some Arab countries are being normalized, the Palestinian problem should not recede into the background. It is our principled position, which we alongside our Qatari and other Arab friends have consistently stood up for. We confirmed it is necessary to consolidate efforts for the restart of direct Palestinian-Israeli negotiations in order to resolve all the issues of final status and to achieve a comprehensive settlement," he said.

According to the minister, they touched upon the current state of affairs in the Persian Gulf.

"Russia calls for a constructive and unifying agenda in that strategically important region, and we stand for the creation of collective mechanisms to respond to various risks and threats with the participation of all the states involved," he said. "We agreed to continue consultations on the matter with regard to well-known Russian initiatives. In particular, our updated concept of collective security in the Gulf was recently circulated as an official document of the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly.".