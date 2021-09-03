Taliban assumes control over Panjshir — Turkish newspaper

ANKARA, September 3. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) have taken the rebel Afghan Province of Panjshir under its control, Turkey’s Yeni Safak newspaper reported, citing its correspondent in Kabul.

The newspaper notes that the province earlier saw fierce fighting.

Following unsuccessful talks between the Taliban and the National Resistance Front, the militants launched an offensive on Panjshir earlier this week. Resistance spokesperson Fahim Dashty told TASS on Thursday that the radicals had not been able to capture a single outpost in the region. He also said that around 350 Taliban fighters were killed but did not clarify the death toll among the resistance forces. At the same time, the Taliban said that the Panjshir operation was going ahead well and declared their intention to assume control over the region "soon."

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, and the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. The forces opposing the Taliban rule offered resistance, which was headed by Ahmad Massoud, in the Panjshir Province. Saleh, who declared himself "caretaker president," urged the country to support it. US service members fully withdrew from Afghanistan in the early hours of Tuesday, marking the end of their 20-year presence in the country.