Russia-Iran-Turkey summit in Tehran still in the works, says Iranian diplomat

NUR-SULTAN, July 8. /TASS/. A summit between the guarantor states of the Astana process on Syria (Russia, Iran and Turkey) is still in the works, however, its deadline will depend on the global epidemiological situation, Senior Aide of the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji told TASS on Thursday on the sidelines of the 16th international meeting on Syria in the Astana format.

"Holding the next Astana format summit in Iran was approved during the previous summit in this format. Now, when the situation allows for it, this summit will be held in Tehran," he said.

On July 1, 2020, Russian, Iranian and Turkish leaders held an online summit dedicated to Syrian regulation, discussing the prospects of a face-to-face meeting in Tehran, when the epidemiological situation improves.