Moldovan election authority sets presidential run-off for November 15

CHISINAU, November 4. /TASS/. Moldova’s Central Election Commission has set the country’s presidential run-off for November 15, a TASS correspondent reported.

The commission announced during a video conference on Wednesday that incumbent President Igor Dodon and leader of the pro-EU Party of Action and Solidarity Maia Sandu wound meet in the run-off.

According to the commission, Sandu gained 487,000 votes in the first round of the presidential election and Dodon received 439,000.

More than 2,000 national and international observers monitored the election, including missions from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which described the election as correct.

Dodon and Sandu have already made statements, encouraging their supporters to vote in the run-off.