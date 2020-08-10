Riot police detains dozens protesters in downtown Minsk

MINSK, August 10. /TASS/. Belarusian riot police units have begun selectively detaining people near downtown Victors' Avenue. According to the TASS correspondent, the police escorted at least 30 people to police vans. No one has been displaying aggressive behavior yet.

Law enforcement agents are urging citizens against gathering in large groups. Nevertheless, people are arriving at the site.

Per earlier reports, Minsk’s six metro stations closed down in the city center as well as all shops. The police started cordoning off streets. Independence Avenue and Square were already blocked off.

On Sunday, Belarus held its presidential election. After exit poll results were revealed late on August 9, many cities and towns across the country saw mass protests that in some cases turned into clashes with the police. The national Interior Ministry said 3,000 had been detained while dozens of police officers and protesters were injured. Preliminary results show incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko securing his reelection with 80.08% of the votes, while his biggest rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya received 10.09% of the ballots cast. The other three candidates failed to get more than two percent each.