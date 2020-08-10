Riot police pulled to central Minsk, problems with mobile communication reported

MINSK, August 10. /TASS/. Riot police units are being deployed in downtown Minsk, with central streets being cordoned off, a TASS correspondent reports on Monday.

There are problems with mobile communication in the city.

The situation however is calm, with no mass gatherings seen.

On Sunday, Belarus held its sixth presidential election since declaring independence in 1991. According to the country’s Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won 80.08% of votes. His closest rival, housewife Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, scored 10.09% of votes. The other three candidates managed to win less than two percent each.

Mass protests and clashes with police took place in Minsk and other Belarusian cities on Sunday night into Monday morning after exit poll results were made public. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, more than 50 civilians and 39 law enforcers were hurt during the protests and some 3,000 people were detained.