A powerful blast rocked Beirut’s port area near on August 4. Shockwaves from the explosion destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars. Local authorities say that the blast was caused by the detonation of 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, seized by customs officials in 2015. According to the latest data, the explosion killed over 100 people and left more than 4,000 injured. A two-week state of emergency has been declared in the Lebanese capital. The authorities announced that Wednesday would be a national day of mourning.
Lebanese capital after devastating blast: search for survivors, chaos and rescue
At least 100 people were killed and 4,000 wounded in a massive explosion that shook Beirut on August 4
Scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon© AP Photo/Bilal Hussein
A man triying to walk in the mud near the scene of explosion at the Beirut Port, Lebanon© EPA-EFE/IBRAHIM DIRANI
Smoke is seen after a large explosion rocked the harbor of Beirut, Lebanon© EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Shockwaves from the explosion destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars in Beirut© EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
According to the latest data, the explosion killed over 100 people and left more than 4,000 injured© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
A man passing a house destroyed by massive explosion in the seaport of Beirut© AP Photo/Hussein Malla
A two-week state of emergency has been declared in the Lebanese capital© EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Lebanese soldiers searching for survivors after a massive explosion in Beirut© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
The authorities announced that August 5 would be a national day of mourning© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
A damaged hospital is seen after a massive explosion in Beirut© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
A general view of the destroyed port a day after a massive explosion in Beirut© EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Workers removing debris from a damaged restaurant in Beirut© AP Photo/Hussein Malla
A woman is seen in damaged church, after an explosion in Beirut© AP Photo/Hussein Malla
A destroyed port after a massive explosion in Beirut© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
