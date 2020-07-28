No second wave of coronavirus infection expected in Russia — former chief sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. There will be no second wave of the coronavirus infection in Russia, Russia’s former chief sanitary doctor and now a member of the lower parliament house, Gennady Onishchenko, said on Tuesday.

"Much is being said about a new epidemic development or even pandemic development of the coronavirus infection. There won’t be any," he said in an interview with the Ekho Moskvy radio station. "Coronavirus is not that mobile from the point of view of breaching the herd immunity."

He also said that there is no need in total vaccination against the coronavirus infection in Russia. "But it would be right to get inoculated against flu. We have a new type every year and we have to develop a new vaccine," he said.

Onishchenko said earlier that coronavirus may stay in Russia through the coming autumn and winter, along with other respiratory viruses but not outbreaks are expected because quite a strong herd immunity has already been developed.