Turkish top diplomat calls Ankara’s cooperation with Moscow natural process

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday described Ankara’s cooperation with Moscow as a natural process.

"No country in our region has to make a choice between this country and that country. And we should all balance our relations with everybody. Russia - we have to admit this - is our neighbor and a very important actor in our region. So, it is natural to cooperate with Moscow, although it is not always easy," the Turkish top diplomat said during an online seminar organized by the Washington-based Atlantic Council.

"Our bilateral relations are multi-dimensional: our energy, trade and tourism cooperation are mutually beneficial. And we also try to have constructive relations on regional issues," the minister continued. "We do not agree on everything with Russia, and we do not shy away from expressing our disagreements by Ukraine, Crimea, Georgia, Syria and sometimes even Libya.

Besides, Cavusoglu added that Turkey was a NATO member state, and, therefore, viewed the United States as its "most important ally.".