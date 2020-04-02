Putin, South African president discuss coordination to bring Russians home

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa have had a phone call to discuss cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences, the Kremlin press service said.

"Opportunities for cooperation to counter the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences were discussed, particularly considering the results of the recent G20 digital summit," the statement says. "Cyril Ramaphosa as the head of the country chairing the African Union informed [Putin] about the steps planned to be taken by this regional organization."

"It was agreed to coordinate resolution of issues regarding bringing home Russian citizens currently staying in South Africa," the Kremlin added.

It is noted that the conversation took place at the South African side’s initiative.