Israel begins air strikes on Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Israel has begun air strikes on Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said on Twitter.

Israel’s Channel 9 informed that the country’s Air Force is targeting only military facilities belonging to Islamic Jihad. Reports about the air strikes came soon after rockets fired from Gaza had hit several buildings in Israel, including a factory in Sderot.

According to media reports, Hamas is not involved in the current round of tensions that started to escalate following Israel’s attack on Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza Baha Abu Al-Ata. He and his wife were killed in the attack and another five people, including the pair’s four children, suffered wounds. The Israeli Defense Forces said later that 50 rockets had been fired at Israel from Gaza after the attack. The Iron Dome air defense system intercepted about 20 of the rockets.

Islamic Jihad has vowed to give a tit-for-tat response to Baha Abu Al-Ata’s killing and announced a mobilization of its forces.