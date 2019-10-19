Serbian president thanks Russia for military aid

BELGRADE, October 19. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic thanked Russia for military aid and defense technology cooperation at the military parade on Saturday, which marked the 75th anniversary of Belgrade’s liberation from Nazis.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was watching the parade alongside Vucic.

"Thank you, dear friends, for your weapons which are modern and which we have more and more each day. Serbia will be protecting its tradition of freedom. We will be able to defend our skies, our land and our people," he said.

Vucic hailed the parade as exemplary and thanked the troops.

"‘Dear soldiers, I want to say thank you for everything you do for your country and to greet you on Day of Belgrade’s Liberation from Nazis so that we can always defend our land, our values and the traditions of liberty," the Serbian president said.

In addition, he thanked veterans of the war in Kosovo and those who defended Serbia during NATO aggression against Yugoslavia in 1999.

"Dear veterans and soldiers, and you who defended Serbia 20 years ago, I want to say thank you very much for everything you have done for our motherland," he said.