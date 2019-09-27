Foreign ministers of UN SC permanent member countries meet with UN secretary general

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of UN Security Council permanent member countries (Russia, the United Kingdom. China, the United States, France) have held a traditional meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The sides discussed relevant issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council with an emphasis on the role of permanent members in overcoming global crises, the situation on the Korean Peninsula, as well as developments in Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and Libya," the foreign ministry said. "They also talked about preparations for the 75th anniversary of the Organization," the ministry added.

"[Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov called on partners to build collective approaches to overcoming modern challenges and threats with reliance on the UN Charter and international law," the foreign minister noted.