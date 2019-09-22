Venezuelan president says several more plots to kill him foiled

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has revealed that several more attempts to assassinate him have been thwarted since the August 2018 drone attack in Caracas.

"After this assassination plot we have foiled several other attempts to kill me. All of them had been staged by Colombia with Washington’s approval," Maduro has told Rossiya-1 TV channel. "It’s regrettable that they have started using purely criminal methods and are trying to carry out political murder to remove the president," Maduro said.

Earlier, Maduro said Colombia had been preparing 10 plots to kill him. According to the Venezuelan leader, the US and personally Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez were behind them.

The attempt to kill the Venezuelan president with the use of drones took place as he was delivering a speech in the capital Caracas on August 4, 2018. The drones were shot down, but seven law enforcement officers were wounded. Maduro and senior officials of the country were not injured.

Maduro blamed Venezuelan ultra-right in alliance with Colombian ultra-right, and then Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos for the attack. The Colombian Foreign Ministry dismissed Maduro’s accusations as absurd.