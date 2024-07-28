IOC removes video with main episodes of Paris Olympics opening ceremony

PARIS, July 28. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) removed the video with main episodes of the Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris from its resources.

The video is not available for watching on the IOC website and the YouTube channel of the organization.

The event occurred on July 26 was under fire earlier due to a series of provocative episodes. In particular, organizers of the ceremony were accused of disrespect to religious people because of mockery of the Last Supper picture by Leonardo da Vinci.