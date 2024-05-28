Russian goalkeeper Safonov signs contract with Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Goalkeeper of the Russian Premier Leag ue club Krasnodar and Russian football team Matvey Safonov has signed a contract with Paris Saint-Germain F.C., according to Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

As follows from a post on his X page, the contract was sealed until 2029 and its sum is 20 million euro.

Safonov, 25, he made his debut in the Russian Premier League for FC Krasnodar. Since 2019, he has played 175 matches at various tournaments, with 53 clean sheets. He took part in 13 matches as part of the Russian national football team and kept 8 clean sheets.

Paris Saint-Germain is France’s most successful football club. The team won the country’s cup 15 times, and 12 times scored victory at the championship and Super Cup. In 2020, the club reached the final of the Champions League, where it was defeated by Germany’s FC Bayern 0-1.

Earlier, Russian midfielders Sergey Semak and Igor Yanovsky played for Paris Saint-Germain.