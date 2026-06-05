Russians’ trust in Putin exceeds 72% — VCIOM

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. According to a survey conducted from May 25 to 31 by the VCIOM analytical center, 72.3% of Russians expressed trust in President Vladimir Putin. The survey was conducted among 1,600 adult respondents.

"On the question of trust in Putin, 72.3% of participants responded positively, while the approval rating of the president’s performance stands at 66.6%," the social research service reported.

Approval of the Russian government is held by 41.4% of respondents, and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance is approved by 44.9%. Trust in Mishustin was reported by 54.6% of respondents.