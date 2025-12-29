MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The majority of Ukrainians (80%) believe that a real solution to the Ukrainian conflict is possible only through negotiations, of which 20% advocate dialogue with Russia without intermediaries, head of the Ukrainian sociological group Rating Alexey Antipovich said.

"The request for negotiations is twice as high, after all. And when you ask a Ukrainian: what is the real way to end the war, not the desired one, 80% say that the real way is only negotiations," he said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Antipovich added that another 60% of those who advocate negotiations say it is necessary to involve other countries in the dialogue. Only 10% of Ukrainians support continuing the conflict.

Recent Ukrainian opinion polls have previously also shown that Ukrainians are in favor of negotiations. For instance, a Rating Group opinion poll conducted in September also showed that the majority of Ukrainians (59%) then chose the cessation of hostilities and negotiations with Russia.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS that Vladimir Zelensky and his European supervisors were not ready for constructive negotiations. Lavrov said Kiev was "terrorizing civilians" in Russia and carrying out sabotage against civilian infrastructure.