Election of Pope begins in Sistine Chapel

ROME, May 7. /TASS/. A group of 133 cardinals under the age of 80 has entered the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave - an exclusive, closed assembly tasked with electing a new leader for the Roman Catholic Church. According to the Holy See's press office, all cellular and other communications were severed prior to the start. Following the oath of secrecy - which was streamed live by Vatican News - the cardinals will cast their first and only vote of the day in strict privacy behind closed doors.

Earlier, a solemn Mass was held in St. Peter’s Basilica to pray for the success of the conclave. The service was led by Giovanni Battista Re, the Dean of the College of Cardinals, who, due to his age (91), is not participating in the voting. In his homily, he acknowledged the complexities of the times and the high hopes placed upon the Church and the new Pope - who, he said, "must awaken the conscience of society.".