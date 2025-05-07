Passengers crowding in Sheremetyevo Airport were for short time — airport’s press service

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Crowding of passengers in terminals of the Sheremetyevo Airport were for a short period of time and caused by the need to reissue documents, the airport’s press service told TASS.

"Alternate flights were serviced along with supporting flights departing from and flying to the Sheremetyevo Airport according to the schedule. All the accepted flights were promptly serviced," the press service said.

Crowding of passengers in terminals posted by some Telegram channels were the short-term ones and caused by the need to reissue flight documents to passengers of canceled flights after the long-term airspace closure.