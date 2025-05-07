Remote fraud in Russia coordinated from Ukraine — FSB

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Remote fraud against Russians is coordinated from the territory of Ukraine, where up to 150 call centers operate, the Public Relations Center of the Federal Security Service (FSB) reported.

"According to available data, the coordination of fraudulent activity against our citizens is carried out from the territory of Ukraine. Currently, from 120 to 150 call centers operate there," the center said.

"Large-scale organized criminal fraudulent activity unleashed by the Ukrainian regime in the Russian direction is carried out using the information infrastructure (energy resources, data processing centers, Internet providers) from Ukrainian cities, as well as individual EU countries," the FSB stressed.

As a rule, the organizers of fraud attract accomplices in Russia by posting ads on specialized Russian-language Internet resources, payment is made daily using cryptocurrency.

"A significant part of the funds from telephone fraud goes to finance the Ukrainian armed forces and nationalist gangs," the Center for Public Relations noted.

"The FSB of Russia informs citizens of the Russian Federation that participation in this activity is classified as aiding and abetting and carries criminal liability under serious and especially serious articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation," the security service warned.