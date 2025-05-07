FSB uploads video of suspects confessing to plotting terror attacks in Kherson Region

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Three Ukrainian nationals apprehended for plotting a terrorist act at a WWII monument in Kakhovka in the Kherson Region confessed to planning attacks against Russian troops and civilians on orders from Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), as follows from a video uploaded by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Wednesday.

The FSB reported earlier on Wednesday that it had detained three Ukrainian nationals for plotting a terror attack at the T-34 tank monument honoring the liberation of Kakhovka by Soviet troops from the German invaders. The suspects plotted to carry out the terrorist attack during a commemorative gathering with the participation of local authorities and residents. The FSB seized four improvised explosives with striking elements, four electric detonators and three hand grenades from the detainees, it said.

It follows from the questioning of the suspects in the video that two of those detained - a father and a son - were recruited by the SBU.

"In 2024, I was recruited by Ukrainian special services for committing terrorist attacks. With the help of caches, my supervisors transferred improvised explosive devices to me for committing terrorist acts against the Russian authorities and civilians," one of the detainees said.

"I wanted to commit a terrorist act against civilians. My son was recruited by the SBU. On the SBU’s order, my son and I were preparing a terrorist act against the Russian military and civilians," the second detainee added.