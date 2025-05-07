Oliver Stone might direct historical film in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. US filmmaker Oliver Stone might direct a historical film in Moscow, Moscow Culture Department chief Alexey Fursin told reporters.

"We will explore [cooperation], because - I’m not going to reveal the details - but there will be a historical project with a large-scale production," he said. "There will be a major undertaking, and it’s important for us to attract renowned directors, so that they can share their experience with our filmmakers."

The official said that during his conversation with Stone, they discussed potential opportunities for shooting a film in Moscow, which the US filmmaker "has dreamed about for a long time."

"That’s why, I think, we will have a more in-depth conversation later," Fursin added.