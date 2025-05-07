FSB prevents terrorist plot near war monument in Kherson Region

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Operatives from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) have prevented a planned terrorist attack organized by Ukrainian special services near a war monument in the town of Kakhovka in the Kherson Region.

The attack was intended to occur during a memorial rally attended by local residents. Three Ukrainian citizens in possession of four home-made explosive devices with submunitions were detained, the FSB Public Relations Center said.

"As a result of actions undertaken, three Ukrainian nationals were apprehended who were plotting to detonate a makeshift explosive device near the Tank T-34 monument honoring the Soviet warriors-liberators in the town of Kakhovka during a memorial rally of the town’s leadership and residents," the press service said.

The operatives seized from the suspects four home-made explosive devices with submunitions, disguised as fragments of the tank and tin soda cans, equipped with GSM modules with SIM cards for remote detonation, as well as four electronic detonators and three hand grenades, the FSB specified.

The press service noted that earlier, on orders from their handlers, the suspects unsuccessfully attempted to blow up a motor vehicle carrying Russian servicemen. "They also planned to assassinate one of the staff members [of the local municipal administration] using a makeshift explosive device," the FSB noted.

The detainees confessed that they were recruited in the fall of 2024 via a social network prohibited in Russia to report to the adversary on the locations of Russian army units in the Kherson Region.

The investigative department of the FSB Directorate for the Kherson Region has brought criminal charges under Article 222.1 Part 3 (illegal trafficking of explosive substances or devices) and Article 30, Part 1, Article 205, Part 2 (planning a terror attack) of the Russian Criminal Code. "The perpetrators admitted their guilt and are actively cooperating with investigators," the FSB Public Relations Center said.