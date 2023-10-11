First nuclear energy summit to be held in Brussels in March 2024 — IAEA

TASS, October 11. The first-ever summit on nuclear energy, organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Belgium, is scheduled to take place in Brussels in March 2024, the IAEA said on its website.

"Hosted jointly by the IAEA and Belgium, the Summit will take place on 21-22 March 2024," the global organization said.

According to the statement, the summit will be co-chaired by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. It is expected to become "the highest-level meeting to date exclusively focused on the topic of nuclear energy."

"The Nuclear Energy Summit will highlight this renewed momentum for nuclear power and also provide a high-level forum to showcase solutions for some of the issues the sector is facing in order to realize its full potential, including from an industrial perspective," the statement quoted Grossi as saying.

The event is expected to bring together delegations from around 30 countries.