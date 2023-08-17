Travel time via Moscow-St. Pete high-speed rail will be 2 hours 15 minutes shorter — Putin

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Travel time on the future high-speed rail line (HSR) between Moscow and St. Petersburg will be 2 hours 15 minutes instead of today's 4 hours 5 minutes. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday supporting the proposal to start the implementation of this project. He was speaking at the launch ceremony of the third Moscow Central Diameter (MCD) suburban railroad.

"The speed of traffic will increase significantly and the travel time for passengers will decrease: from today's 4 hours 5 minutes to 2 hours 15 minutes between St. Petersburg and Moscow, between Tver and Moscow it will be 39 minutes and between Veliky Novgorod and St. Petersburg - 29 minutes instead of today's 3 hours 10 minutes," Putin said.

On Thursday, Putin ordered to start traffic along the route of the Leningradsky-Kazansky Moscow Central Diameter (MCD-3) suburban railroad line via a videoconference link. The MCD-3 is the third line of Moscow Central Diameter suburban railroads.