Putin expresses condolences to India’s Modi over death of people in Odisha train crash

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over the death of people in the railway incident in Odisha in his telegram for Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

"Please accept our deep condolences over the tragic aftermath of the train collision in Odisha. We share the grief of those who lost their relatives and close ones in this catastrophe and we hope for speedy recovery to everyone injured," says the telegram, published on the Kremlin’s website.

The disaster occurred Friday evening near the city of Balasore in northern Odisha. According to preliminary information, a passenger train derailed and crashed into an oncoming express train. A cargo train also got hit the crash. Rescue operations continued throughout the nigh. According to AFP, 288 people died in the incident, but Indian media currently confirm 238 victims, but this number may grow. About 900 people were injured.