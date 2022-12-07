Timing for completion of Kudankulam NPP construction defined by Indian side — Rosatom

KUDANKULAM /INDIA/, December 7. /TASS/. Russia is doing its best to ensure that the construction of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in the south of Indian proceeds uninterruptedly, the timing for the completion of the project is the responsibility of the Indian side. Andrey Lebedev, Vice President for Projects in India atf JSC Atomstroyexport (part of Rosatom state corporation) said this talking to reporters at the construction site of the Kudankulam NPP in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

"The fundamental distribution of responsibility between the two parties: the Russian side supplies working documentation, equipment, provides technical assistance at all stages of the construction of the nuclear power plant. Therefore, we ensure the continuity of the construction of the plant. The customer determines the time for completing the construction," Lebedev said.

He noted that Kudankulam is now the main joint Indian-Russian scientific and technical project.

"The Indian side itself recognizes this and notes that there is no other joint Russian-Indian project on such a scale today," Vice President of Atomstoyexport said.

Speaking about renewable energy sources, Lebedev noted that these energy sources are important, but so far, they cannot compete with nuclear energy.

"Renewable sources are absolutely the right thing. Wind energy, solar energy, all this is also important. But these sources, in my opinion as an expert, are additional, but not fundamental for the development of the country's economy. The efficiency of generation growth from nuclear energy is higher than from renewable sources, it is difficult to argue with this. Therefore, we need to develop these sources, but so far, renewable sources are not serious competitors for us, nuclear scientists," he said.

The Kudankulam nuclear power plant in India is being built with the support of Rosatom. The first and second units of this plant have already been put into operation. At present, the construction of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth power units is underway.