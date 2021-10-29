{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Coronavirus pandemic

Russia’s death rate surged by 18.3% this September, deputy PM says

Of the total increase in the mortality rate previous month, more than 100% accounted for deaths from COVID-19, Tatyana Golikova said

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia recorded an increase of 18.3% in the death rates in September 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, and deaths from COVID-19 accounted for over 100% in the increase, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told reporters Friday.

"According to official data of Rosstat (Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service - TASS), the mortality rate increased by 18.3% in September 2021 compared to the same period last year, and by 18.8% in January-September 2021 compared to January-September 2020. Of the total increase in the mortality rate this September, more than 100% accounted for deaths from COVID-19," she said.

Golikova pointed out that the rate of deaths caused by other diseases went down by 1.8%.

"According to updated information of this October - as of October 28, 2021 - as compared to this September, the mortality rate increased by 23.8%, while the rate of COVID-19 deaths continues to grow," she added.

According to Russia’s statistics service, 201,900 Russians died in September 2021, compared to 170,700 in September 2020. A total of 1.7 million people died from January to September 2021, when 1.45 million deaths were recorded over the same period in 2020.

Coronavirus pandemic
No need to close Russia’s border because of coronavirus pandemic - sanitary watchdog
The infection is spreading inside the country, Anna Popova said
Read more
Russian orbital station may become prototype for new ISS — Roscosmos CEO
Dmitry Rogozin stated that Russia is ready to take part in international orbital station building projects
Read more
Soyuz carrier rocket with Progress MS-18 cargo spaceship blasted off from Baikonur
The spaceship is to deliver to the ISS 470 kilograms of fuel, 420 liters of drinking water, 40 kilograms of air and oxygen in containers, 1,509 kilograms of equipment and materials
Read more
Hainan duty free sales up by 66.9% over the founding day weekend
Sales peaked on October 6 at 274 million yuan (about $ 42.4 million)
Read more
Russia is probing into reports Kiev used Turkish drone in Donbass — Lavrov
Earlier, the Ukrainian armed forces' General Staff confirmed that the military had for the first time used in Donbass a Bayraktar drone of Turkish manufacture
Read more
Nord Stream 2 certification can be extended — Russian Foreign Ministry
Russian Deputy Minister Alexander Pankin stressed that the Nord Stream 2 is a purely economic project and nobody will benefit from obstructing it
Read more
From "trade gateway" to risk guarantees: what Russian businesses are offered in Africa
What spheres of the economy are most promising for Russian businesses, what guarantees can they count on in Africa, and what have African countries been doing to bring about a more lucrative investment climate in the region? The head of Afreximbank, one of Africa's key financial development institutions, Professor Benedict Oramah provided answers to these and many other questions in an interview with TASS
Read more
Putin grants Russian citizenship to actress and singer Natalia Oreiro and her son
Natalia Oreiro said in an interview that she had applied for Russian citizenship in June 2020
Read more
Occupancy of Hainan's luxury hotels exceeded 90% during October holidays
During the holidays, hotels on the island provided additional services for guests
Read more
Situation in southeastern Ukraine may deteriorate further — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stressed that the Ukrainian military was deliberately violating the additional measures to ensure the current ceasefire in the region that had been adopted in July 2020
Read more
President of Mongolia plans to visit Russia in December
Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is the first president of Mongolia, elected for a six-year term, after the Mongolian Constitution was amended in 2019
Read more
NATO’s growing potential in Baltic states may destabilize region, says Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that in this situation the statements by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg who claimed that these steps were defensive looked insincere
Read more
Putin appoints Senator Lvova-Belova as children’s rights commissioner — decree
Maria Lvova-Belova replaced Anna Kuznetsova, who had become a member of the State Duma
Read more
Russia ready to supply combat aircraft to Peru
According to Alexander Mikheyev, Russia is also willing to upgrade Peru's warplanes
Read more
Facebook CEO announces company's name change to Meta
Fueled by name change news, Facebook stocks gain 2.75% to $8.6 per share during the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange
Read more
Taimyr nuclear-powered icebreaker ready for Northern Sea Route winter season
The Northern Sea Route is a shipping route and the main sea line in the Russian Arctic sector
Read more
Ukrainian forces seize village of Staromaryevka — Donetsk Republic
In the wake of the village's seizure by the Ukrainian forces, tensions have soared along the engagement line
Read more
Of 80% vaccination target, 67.8% of Russians get first COVID shot — deputy PM
According to the latest data, the herd immunity rate is 45.7% in Russia
Read more
Minsk knows names 400 Nazi SS members still alive who killed Belarusians during WWII
In April 2021, the Belarusian Prosecutor-General's Office launched a criminal case over the genocide of the Belarusian people during World War II
Read more
Lukashenko vows tough response by Minsk, Moscow to military build-up on Belarus’ borders
He pointed out that Poland was looking for excuses to move its armed forces closer to Belarusian borders
Read more
Russian, Finnish presidents discuss Russia-EU relations, Ukraine, Baltic security
The two leaders also considered the possibility of using the Saimaa canal on a greater scale
Read more
Gazprom confirms gas contract extension with Moldova for 5 years
the parties also agreed upon the price formula and the audit of the debt accumulated by Moldovagaz
Read more
Five Russian universities enter THE World Reputation Rankings 2022
The Lomonosov Moscow State University is ranked 38th
Read more
Russian Navy cutting-edge corvette strikes enemy targets in Sea of Japan drills
Also, the corvette’s artillery teams eliminated floating mine mock-ups and thwarted an attack by the notional enemy’s air attack weapons
Read more
Recognition of Taliban government in Afghanistan by Russia premature — Foreign Ministry
However, Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Kabul's practical steps to meet the expectations of the international community might have an encouraging effect on the aforesaid processes
Read more
Crimea will never be Ukrainian again, with Scythian gold or without it — senator
According to the senator, if Kiev really believed that Crimea could be returned, it would have been much easier to allow the museum collection to return to the peninsula
Read more
Russia’s missile moratorium proposal still on the table, says Putin
The Russian President also noted that it is important to maintain joint efforts on regional stability and security
Read more
Potential foreign customers eye Russia’s cutting-edge Checkmate fighter
The Air Forces of many countries have the need for aircraft of this type, CEO of the state arms seller Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev noted
Read more
Russian national Dunaev facing hacker charges, penalty of 60 years imprisonment in US
According to court documents, Vladimir Dunaev, 38, was a member of a transnational, cybercriminal organization that deployed a computer banking trojan and ransomware suite of malware known as "Trickbot"
Read more
Moscow has no plans to discuss Russian laws with anyone — Kremlin spokesman
Earlier, the United States and its allies released a statement, in which they had criticized Russia over the use of the foreign agent media law
Read more
Attempts to settle Donbass conflict by force to result in incalculable tragedy — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that Western countries’ incessant deliveries of armaments and ammunition to Ukraine bolstered Kiev’s confidence that the conflict in Donbass can be resolved with military means
Read more
Troops fire S-300, Buk-M3, Tor-M2 missile systems in massive drills in Russia’s south
The drills involved over 1,000 personnel and 300 items of armament and military hardware
Read more
Russia’s Averina wins another gold at 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
Earlier in the day, Dina Averina won gold in the women’s hoop exercise
Read more
Russia’s Dina Averina wins gold at 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in hoop exercise
The silver medal went to Alina Gornosko of Belarus and the bronze was grabbed by Italy’s Sofia Raffaeli
Read more
Russia promoting service and tactical firearms on Latin American market
Russia is also promoting various vessels to the Latin American market
Read more
Russia calls for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, says Putin
The Russian president recalled that "the Russian vaccines, primarily Sputnik V, had been approved by some 70 countries and were supplied to more than 50 states"
Read more
Polish PGNiG asks Gazprom to reduce gas prices under Yamal contract
On October 28, the company submitted a letter supplementing its earlier request to revise the price of gas supplied under the contract for sale of natural gas to Poland downwards
Read more
Press review: Russia, Saudis to battle green agenda and NATO opens its arsenal to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 27th
Read more
Russia points to risks of escalation of tension in Syria - UN envoy
Russia is concerned over the reports about ongoing illegal airstrikes by the Israeli air forces at Syria’s territory, Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet's frigate heads to Mediterranean Sea
The frigate will join the Russian Navy's standing taskforce, taking the place of Admiral Essen,
Read more
Russia detects record high of 40,096 daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says
The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,159, this is a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic
Read more
Press review: Russia to send aid to Afghanistan and Turkish-made drones strike Donbass
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 28th
Read more
Russia warns Germany against testing Russian Armed Forces’ reliability — statement
The October 21-22 NATO Council ministerial meeting once again confirmed the Alliance’s course toward the containment of Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian diplomat slams France’s policy towards militarization of social networks
France has almost officially adopted a course on the transformation of the auxiliary tools of ‘classic’ military propaganda into an independent type of weapon, Maria Zakharova pointed out
Read more
Project 20380 latest corvette arrives at Russia’s Pacific coast for shipbuilders’ trials
Currently, the Russian Pacific Fleet operates the Project 20380 corvettes Sovershenniy, Gromky and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov
Read more
US allies should lift restrictions on defensive lethal supplies to Ukraine, says Pentagon
The US has provided Javelin anti-armor systems to Ukraine, the Pentagon official noted
Read more
Press review: EU gas prices begin to fall and Putin calls to bolster ASEAN cooperation
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 29th
Read more
Russia’s Bulava ICBM invulnerable to any ABM systems — commander
One of the main advantages of the missile is that the Bulava is easy in its maintenance and can maneuver at its boost stage
Read more
Dina Averina on winning streak taking 3rd gold at 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
On Wednesday, Dina Averina won two gold medals in the women’s hoop exercise and in the women’s ball exercise
Read more
No reaction from Paris, Berlin to Kiev’s threats of missile strike at Russia — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that Kiev’s remarks regarding a missile strike at Russia and an initiation of a full-scale military operation "cannot but cause concern"
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry: Amsterdam court ruling on Scythian gold sets dangerous precedent
Such decision calls into question further prospects of inter-museum cooperation, the ministry's Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more