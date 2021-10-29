Russia’s death rate surged by 18.3% this September, deputy PM says

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia recorded an increase of 18.3% in the death rates in September 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, and deaths from COVID-19 accounted for over 100% in the increase, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told reporters Friday.

"According to official data of Rosstat (Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service - TASS), the mortality rate increased by 18.3% in September 2021 compared to the same period last year, and by 18.8% in January-September 2021 compared to January-September 2020. Of the total increase in the mortality rate this September, more than 100% accounted for deaths from COVID-19," she said.

Golikova pointed out that the rate of deaths caused by other diseases went down by 1.8%.

"According to updated information of this October - as of October 28, 2021 - as compared to this September, the mortality rate increased by 23.8%, while the rate of COVID-19 deaths continues to grow," she added.

According to Russia’s statistics service, 201,900 Russians died in September 2021, compared to 170,700 in September 2020. A total of 1.7 million people died from January to September 2021, when 1.45 million deaths were recorded over the same period in 2020.