Hainan’s Sanya holds an international week of culture and creativity

HAIKOU /China/, October 24. /TASS/. The city of Sanya on the coast of Hainan Island successfully held an international week of culture and creativity, dedicated to enhancing humanitarian cooperation of China's southernmost province with other countries and regions, the China Daily reports.

According to the newspaper, the large-scale event was held under the motto "Joint efforts and coexistence". Within seven days, 28 thematic conferences on key issues of tourism, innovation and design were organized. In addition, the public had the opportunity to take part in 100 creative activities aimed at enriching Hainan's cultural potential.

As the publication specifies, two Science and Technology Communication Centers were established in the province during the Cultural and Creative Week. One of them, as noted, is unique in China and is connected to the aerospace industry.

Sanya is one of the key centers of economic development in Hainan, with the services sector providing a significant part of its income. The island administration plans to turn the city into a leading financial and economic center with an advanced infrastructure that will house the headquarters of major Chinese and foreign companies. This large population center, also known worldwide as a first-class resort, is transforming year after year, attracting the attention of more and more investors.