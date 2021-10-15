Russia’s Kazan may host International Jazz Day in next two years

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Kazan, capital of Russia’s republic of Tatarstan, has applied to host the International Jazz Day and is ready to host the festival in the next two years, renowned Russian jazz saxophonist Igor Butman said in an interview with TASS.

"Kazan expressed a strong wish to host the Jazz Day. They submitted an application, we gave our recommendations. So, we are waiting for the decision from the organizers," he said.

Butman branded Kazan as "the city of High Culture" with "a brilliant jazz orchestra" conducted by Sergey Vasiliev.

According to Butman, Jazz Day may take place in Kazan in the next two years - in 2022 or 2023. The musician said that it is difficult to plan such large-scale events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In 2020, [jazz festival in] Cape Town was canceled, and in 2021 in New York, the concert was held in the format of an online interaction of artists from other countries," Butman recalled.

International Jazz Day was established by UNESCO in 2011. The celebration takes place annually on April 30 in dozens of countries and cities around the world, while the main events are held in the capital of Jazz Day, which is chosen by representatives of a special commission. In 2018, Russia hosted Jazz Day for the first time with St. Petersburg chosen as the capital of the event. Then, Igor Butman acted as artistic co-director of the holiday.