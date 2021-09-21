Russia to host first ever sales exhibition organized by Sotheby’s

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Moscow will host the first ever sales exhibition organized by Sotheby’s in Russia which will feature Russian and Western artworks from private collections between September 23 and October 1. The event will take place in the In Artibus foundation halls, the organizers told TASS on Tuesday.

"This fall, Sotheby’s is setting up the first exhibition sales in Moscow. No auction house has ever done anything like that in the Russian capital," Irina Stepanova, Director of Sotheby’s Russia, was quoted as saying.

The exhibition will showcase 16 pieces by old Russian masters as well as impressionist and modern paintings. All the artworks will be available for private purchase.