Bolivia receives another batch of Sputnik V’s second dose

BUENOS AIRES, August 8. /TASS/. Bolivia has received another batch of the second dose of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Bolivian President Luis Arce said on Sunday.

"As was promised, Russia’s Direct Investment Fund has handed over to Bolivia necessary doses of the second component of the Sputnik V vaccine. Vaccines arrive in batches and will begin to be used within a week," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Bolivia’s Vice Minister of Health Alejandra Hidalgo said in later July that the government was looking to possible combining of Sputnik V’s first dose with vaccines of other manufacturers.

According to the Bolivian health ministry, the overall number of coronavirus cases in the country exceeds 477,000. The death toll is 17,900.