Russian media watchdog starts limiting access to VyprVPN and Opera VPN services

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media has started limiting access to VyprVPN and Opera VPN services, the watchdog says on its website on Thursday.

"In accordance with regulations of responding to threats of bypassing restrictions of access to child pornography, suicidal, pro-drug and other banned content, restrictions to use VyprVPN and Opera VPN services are introduced on June 17, 2021," the regulator said.

Restrictions will not affect operations of Russian companies that are using VPN services in continuous processes, the watchdog said. "Over 200 processes of 130 Russian companies are included into ‘white lists’," the authority said. Lists will be promptly updated if new requests are received from companies, it added.