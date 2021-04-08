Sputnik V vaccine is in high demand in many countries, says Kremlin

"There is a consistently high demand [for Sputnik V] in many countries - this is something which is quite obvious," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He noted that "the EU, on the one hand, has a centralized agency (European Medicines Agency - TASS), on the other hand, there are specific EU countries that want to discuss possible purchases of the vaccine on the basis of bilateral contacts, without waiting for any decisions from the center.

Peskov did not comment on the situation in Slovakia saying that he did not know the details.

Situation with vaccine in Slovakia

In Slovakia, the purchase of the Russian vaccine caused a government crisis and led to the resignation of Prime Minister Igor Matovic and Health Minister Marek Krajci, who at the beginning of last month issued a permit for the use of this drug in the republic without registration in the EU. Then, being the country’s Health Minister Krajci said that the use of Sputnik V in the country should begin in the second half of March.

Commenting on the situation around the Russian vaccine, Eduard Heger, a representative of the center-right party Ordinary People and Independent Personalities who was appointed as the Prime Minister of Slovakia on April 1, said on Wednesday that the start of vaccination with Sputnik V is exclusively within the competence of the new Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky, who needs time to study the topic. Matovic, who now holds the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, announced that he was heading to Russia to discuss the supply of Sputnik V to Slovakia. On Wednesday, he said that influential political forces in Slovakia are seeking to disrupt the vaccination of the population with the Russian drug, the first batch of which entered the country on March 1.

Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine has already been approved for use in about 60 counties whose cumulative population exceeds 1.5 billion. Over 30 countries have already started mass vaccination with Sputnik V. The vaccine’s 91.6% efficacy was confirmed by the publication of data in The Lancet, a world-acclaimed medical journal. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on March 4 that it had started a rolling review of Sputnik V. According to an EMA representative, approval might have been received by the end of May.