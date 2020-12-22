Over 52,000 Russians inoculated already against coronavirus, Health Minister says

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Over 52,000 Russians have already been inoculated against the coronavirus, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko said at a session of the presidium of the state coordination council to control the coronavirus incidence in the Russian Federation on Tuesday.

"To date, over 52,000 cases of vaccination have been added to the information resource on entering data on the inoculated," the minister said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to organize a nationwide inoculation. As Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin added, the inoculation should be completely voluntary and free of charge. Teachers, medics, and social workers should be the first to receive a vaccine, while regions may expand this list. According to the prime minister, the Russian regions will receive 480,000 doses of the vaccine in December. The Healthcare Ministry has already developed a schedule of its distribution across the country.