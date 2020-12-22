Malaysia plans to get Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, prime minister says

SINGAPORE, December 22. /TASS/. Malaysia’s authorities signed a deal on purchasing 6.4 mln doses of a coronavirus vaccine produced by British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and also expect Russia’s Sputnik V, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in his televised speech on Tuesday.

The Vaccine Supplies Access Guarantee Special Committee, co-chaired by the Health Minister and the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, will ensure the vaccines could be acquired fast, he said. The government is also "in the final stage of negotiation with Sinovac, CanSino and Gamaleya [Sputnik V producer] to secure vaccine supply."

"We will make certain that the acquired vaccines are safe and effective," he stressed, also announcing plans to be among the first ones to receive the vaccine.

On December 13, the head of government said in late November 3 bln Malaysian ringgits ($700 mln) had been allocated to purchase the vaccine. Last month, an agreement was reached with Pfizer, which is due to supply 12.8 mln doses of the vaccine in 2021.

Russia was the first in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry. The vaccine was registered on August 11 and on December 21 it was registered in Belarus.