Putin says he plans to usher in the New Year at home

MOSCOW, December 17./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he would usher in the New Year at home.

"At home," he replied to a question from journalists after his annual news conference.

In the earlier remarks at the news conference, Putin said that he had always seen the toast "to Russia" as the main one for himself, for his family and friends on New Year’s Eve.

"As for the toasts, like any other Russian national I have a lot of New Year’s toasts," the president said. "Only it is important to make sure that the amount of consumed champagne or other drinks is moderate," Putin joked. "As for the number of toasts - this is not important," he added.

"Of course, we will all be raising glasses to our next-of-kin, our family, our friends and colleagues. But as for me and my friends, the main toast in my family is always the same - ‘to Russia!'" the president stressed.