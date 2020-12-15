About 85% of Russians plan to spend New Year holidays at home — poll

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The majority of Russians (85%) plan to spend their New Year holidays at home, while those who decided to travel plan to visit Sochi, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yalta and Kazan, the Yandex.Travel service informed on the outcomes of the poll held in October-December.

Some 9,500 people took part in the poll: 13% of those polled said that they would not travel due to the risk of contracting COVID-19, 9% cite regional restrictive measures, 34% stated that they do not have enough money to travel, and 29% are used to spending their New Year holidays at home.

Experts calculated the most popular travel destinations on websites used to book flights and hotels in different cities and countries. Russian travelers are mostly interested in domestic destinations, with Sochi and Moscow among the most popular cities to visit. St. Petersburg comes in third, despite the COVID-19 restrictions introduced in the city for the New Year holidays.

Yalta and Kazan also made the top-5 of most popular destinations.

Those few Russians who decided to travel abroad for the holidays have booked trips to Turkey, Abkhazia and the United Arab Emirates.