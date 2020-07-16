Over 60% of Russians ready to travel within country, survey reveals

MOSCOW, July 16. / TASS /. Over 60% of Russians are ready or inclined to travel within the country, according to a survey done by IDF Eurasia (operates under the brand of the online lending service Moneyman), made available to TASS on Thursday.

More than half of the respondents would prefer to go to the resorts of the Crimea and Krasnodar Region. According to a previous study, 78% of Russians intend to take a vacation during the summer of 2020.

"More than half of the respondents (61%) in one way or another are potentially ready or inclined to travel within the country. In terms of the demand for specific locations, the Black Sea coast with its variety of resorts in the Crimea and Krasnodar Region is unconditionally in the lead, in total 53% of respondents would like to visit those places," the results say.

Yet 13% of respondents would like to visit Moscow and the Northern capital St.Petersburg, 8% each expressed a desire to go to Altai and Lake Baikal. Kaliningrad and Karelia are top vacation choices for

7% and 6% of the respondents, respectively.

Respondents who would rather not go on vacation or are definitely not going (39% in total), the main reasons are the high cost of the trip (36%) and the level of service (27%). The lack of infrastructure is an obstacle for 21% of respondents, 10% do not consider traveling in Russia safe. The survey involved 4,170 respondents across the country ages 20-60.