No coronavirus lockdowns planned in Russia - Putin

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. No total coronavirus lockdowns will be imposed in Russia if people abide by sanitary requirements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"This is not planned [to impose lockdowns], and I can say there is no need for that. <…> If we abide by the rules and recommendations of the sanitary doctor, we won’t need any lockdowns," he told journalists after his annual news conference.

The president noted that although coronavirus incidence rates in Russia are still high, but according to experts, they have reached the plateau. "That is, we are aren’t seeing any dramatic growth," he said.